Photo 547
No Mow May #30
Asian Spiderflower.
Quick phone shot today; the camera I had with me fell out of love with its memory card for some reason. It’s either the memory card, the battery or the incorrect lens. Or it’s some other hitch. Precocious pastime, this photography thing.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Cleome_viscosa
30th May 2024
30th May 24
Karen
ace
@cocokinetic
This is my second year with 365. I am South African-born, and now live on the island of Mauritius after meeting and marrying my French-Mauritian...
Tags
nomowmay-24
Mags
ace
How lovely and interesting. The fruit it made is so unusual.
May 30th, 2024
