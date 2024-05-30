Previous
No Mow May #30 by cocokinetic
Photo 547

No Mow May #30

Asian Spiderflower.

Quick phone shot today; the camera I had with me fell out of love with its memory card for some reason. It’s either the memory card, the battery or the incorrect lens. Or it’s some other hitch. Precocious pastime, this photography thing.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Cleome_viscosa
Mags ace
How lovely and interesting. The fruit it made is so unusual.
May 30th, 2024  
