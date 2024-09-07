Two Shells

I first found the bird’s eggshell, and then a sea shell. I held them both, wondering why they implied some kind of vague connection.



After a while of thinking that I was going soft in the head, it struck me that in my hand were two remarkably different forms of shell, but shells nonetheless, each having maintained its own form of life at a point in time.



There just had to be a photobomber, of course - but after a moment of scowling at it, I decided to consider it as yet another lifeform living off the microscopic nutrients in the bird’s vacant eggshell.