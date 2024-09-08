Previous
The Stalking by cocokinetic
The Stalking

A Striated Heron hunting for small fish from the side of a pond.
8th September 2024 8th Sep 24

Karen

Lesley ace
That’s fabulous
September 8th, 2024  
Mags ace
Fantastic capture!
September 8th, 2024  
carol white ace
Great capture. Fav 😊
September 8th, 2024  
BillyBoy
Very nice. Great shot.
September 8th, 2024  
