Who would’ve thought - a red pineapple! Until today, I had no idea this existed.A short excerpt from this page:The Discovery of Red PineappleThe red pineapple is a genetically modified version of the traditional yellow pineapple. It was developed by Del Monte Fresh Produce, a leading company in the fruit industry, through natural breeding techniques. The goal was to create a pineapple variety with a unique color and flavor profile that would appeal to consumers.