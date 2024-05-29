Previous
No Mow May #29 by cocokinetic
No Mow May #29

Beach bean. The plant is growing wild on the border between the grass and sand on the beach. It’s quite a spectacular-looking crawling vine.

https://www.gardenia.net/plant/canavalia-rosea

https://www.fnps.org/plant/canavalia-rosea

https://www.flawildflowers.org/flower-friday-canavalia-rosea/
Karen

@cocokinetic
Oli Lindenskov
Lovely pic😊
May 29th, 2024  
