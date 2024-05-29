Sign up
Previous
Photo 546
No Mow May #29
Beach bean. The plant is growing wild on the border between the grass and sand on the beach. It’s quite a spectacular-looking crawling vine.
https://www.gardenia.net/plant/canavalia-rosea
https://www.fnps.org/plant/canavalia-rosea
https://www.flawildflowers.org/flower-friday-canavalia-rosea/
29th May 2024
29th May 24
1
1
Karen
ace
@cocokinetic
This is my second year with 365. I am South African-born, and now live on the island of Mauritius after meeting and marrying my French-Mauritian...
1559
photos
79
followers
52
following
149% complete
539
540
541
542
543
544
545
546
544
496
504
11
497
12
545
546
Views
9
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
CocoKinetix
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro Max
Taken
29th May 2024 11:48am
Tags
nomowmay-24
Oli Lindenskov
Lovely pic😊
May 29th, 2024
