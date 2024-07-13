Sign up
Photo 542
July Words #11 - Sea
The sea from the north, with the islet Coin de Mire on the horizon.
13th July 2024
13th Jul 24
1
1
Karen
ace
@cocokinetic
Mauritius, 2024. Second year with 365.
1679
photos
90
followers
62
following
148% complete
535
536
537
538
539
540
541
542
536
537
538
28
539
540
541
542
Views
4
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
KinetiCola
Camera
NIKON D5500
Taken
13th July 2024 12:05pm
Tags
july24words
Bucktree
ace
Wonderful shot of the beautiful water and the breaking waves.
July 13th, 2024
