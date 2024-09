Sunday Colours

Beautiful weather, a lethargic Sunday afternoon. I decided the best way to shake off the Sunday blues was to get out and go for a long walk in our village surrounds.



I came across this healthily enthusiastic bougainvillaea. Its abundance of colour is gorgeous, but I feel somewhat sorry for the tree underneath that the bougainvillaea is all but smothering, although the tree is gamely resisting by poking out its branches above the bougainvillaea.



X-Club Road, Pte Aux Cannoniers