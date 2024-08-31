Previous
August Words #31 - Artistic by cocokinetic
Photo 609

August Words #31 - Artistic

This was a yellow daisy surrounded by greenery which digitally and artistically morphed itself with the help of some taps and sliders into something orangey and blue.
31st August 2024

Karen

ace
@cocokinetic
