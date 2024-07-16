Previous
July Words #15 - Print by cocokinetic
Photo 545

July Words #15 - Print

I missed capturing and posting a photo yesterday, so
I'm making up for that today.

I saw this advert on one of my carrier bags as I was offloading shopping from my car earlier, and although I usually ignore ads and publicity, this one made me look twice.

The printed blurb works for today’s word and I liked the meaning, which translates to ‘because it's better to laugh’.

The publicity on the bag is for round carton packs of 24 pieces of wedge-shaped cream cheese, called La Vache Qui Rit. (The Laughing Cow.)
Karen

Jessica Eby ace
I've had the cheese and it's fine, as far as I'm concerned, but I have always loved how happy that cow looks. I think most people here call it The Laughing Cow but in my house it was always called La Vache Qui Rit.
July 17th, 2024  
