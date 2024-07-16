July Words #15 - Print

I missed capturing and posting a photo yesterday, so

I'm making up for that today.



I saw this advert on one of my carrier bags as I was offloading shopping from my car earlier, and although I usually ignore ads and publicity, this one made me look twice.



The printed blurb works for today’s word and I liked the meaning, which translates to ‘because it's better to laugh’.



The publicity on the bag is for round carton packs of 24 pieces of wedge-shaped cream cheese, called La Vache Qui Rit. (The Laughing Cow.)