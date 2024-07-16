Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 545
July Words #15 - Print
I missed capturing and posting a photo yesterday, so
I'm making up for that today.
I saw this advert on one of my carrier bags as I was offloading shopping from my car earlier, and although I usually ignore ads and publicity, this one made me look twice.
The printed blurb works for today’s word and I liked the meaning, which translates to ‘because it's better to laugh’.
The publicity on the bag is for round carton packs of 24 pieces of wedge-shaped cream cheese, called La Vache Qui Rit. (The Laughing Cow.)
16th July 2024
16th Jul 24
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Karen
ace
@cocokinetic
Mauritius, 2024. Second year with 365.
1683
photos
90
followers
62
following
149% complete
View this month »
539
540
541
542
543
544
545
546
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
1
Album
KinetiCola
Camera
NIKON D7500
Taken
17th July 2024 5:02pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
july24words
Jessica Eby
ace
I've had the cheese and it's fine, as far as I'm concerned, but I have always loved how happy that cow looks. I think most people here call it The Laughing Cow but in my house it was always called La Vache Qui Rit.
July 17th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close