July Words #15 - Flower

I had an opportunity to spend more time with my camera today. I put on a Lensbaby lens, and lost sense of time and space for a bit while I focused on getting a flower capture while rambling around in our garden.I apologise for my lack of presence lately; hopefully by the end of next week things should’ve settled a bit, when bandages, stitches, pills, injections, dressings, doctor/vet appointments, creams, lotions, potions and e-collars are mostly things of the past.We know these shrubs and their flowers as jungle geraniums here, but I believe they are officially called Ixora plants.