July Words #15 - Flower by cocokinetic
July Words #15 - Flower

I had an opportunity to spend more time with my camera today. I put on a Lensbaby lens, and lost sense of time and space for a bit while I focused on getting a flower capture while rambling around in our garden.

I apologise for my lack of presence lately; hopefully by the end of next week things should’ve settled a bit, when bandages, stitches, pills, injections, dressings, doctor/vet appointments, creams, lotions, potions and e-collars are mostly things of the past.

We know these shrubs and their flowers as jungle geraniums here, but I believe they are officially called Ixora plants.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Ixora_coccinea?wprov=sfti1#

winghong_ho
Beautiful capture.
July 17th, 2024  
Cliff McFarlane ace
Beautiful, love the colour contrast. Makes me feel happy
July 17th, 2024  
