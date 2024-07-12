July Words #2 - Crowded

Quite frequently, assorted social and community organisations organise outings for retirees to the local beaches. I've noticed that it appears to be mostly women who take part in these excursions.
I happened to come across one such group today. These arranged outings are popular, and beaches are pretty full when senior folk from four corners of the island pop by for a few hours. Buses are arranged, free of charge, to bring them back and forth.
They bring along their meals or snacks and just generally spend a few hours together in a friendly spirit of comradeship.