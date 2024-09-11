Previous
Archaeologist Find by cocokinetic
Photo 620

Archaeologist Find

Just kidding. But to me, this cluster of moss-covered giant bamboo stumps reminded me a bit of some kind of decorative sand-filled pot.
11th September 2024 11th Sep 24

Karen

ace
@cocokinetic
Mauritius, 2024, second year with 365.
169% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise