Previous
Photo 620
Archaeologist Find
Just kidding. But to me, this cluster of moss-covered giant bamboo stumps reminded me a bit of some kind of decorative sand-filled pot.
11th September 2024
11th Sep 24
Karen
ace
@cocokinetic
Mauritius, 2024, second year with 365.
