Sugar Power

Sugarcane fields - with a plethora of power lines. There is no way I could edit them out, so I thought I'd make a feature out of them.



I was prepared to spend time in and around the cane fields to look for alternative viewpoints, but then the rain arrived - which I wasn't in the least bit prepared for, although I should've been, the cloud cover provided ample warning.



Edited from colour raw to BW jpeg in Lightroom.