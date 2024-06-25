Rollin’ da Suga

What are my chances as a rap songwriter?! Zero minus 50000, I’d say! I can't even tolerate listening to the stuff, let alone write the words for it.



My husband and I went and had a couple of roti and dholl puri at our local shopping mall, and next to our table was this fruit juice bar.



The guy here is rolling and squashing the sticks of sugar cane to extract the juice.



It’s deliciously sweet and sticky and definitely not good for the waistline. But it’s pure and natural and fun to drink once in a while.



