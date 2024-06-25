Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 570
Rollin’ da Suga
What are my chances as a rap songwriter?! Zero minus 50000, I’d say! I can't even tolerate listening to the stuff, let alone write the words for it.
My husband and I went and had a couple of roti and dholl puri at our local shopping mall, and next to our table was this fruit juice bar.
The guy here is rolling and squashing the sticks of sugar cane to extract the juice.
It’s deliciously sweet and sticky and definitely not good for the waistline. But it’s pure and natural and fun to drink once in a while.
25th June 2024
25th Jun 24
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Karen
ace
@cocokinetic
Mauritius, 2024. Second year with 365.
1644
photos
88
followers
56
following
156% complete
View this month »
563
564
565
566
567
568
569
570
Latest from all albums
568
28
521
523
522
569
570
523
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
CocoKinetix
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro Max
Taken
25th June 2024 12:38pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close