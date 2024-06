June Words #28 - Relaxing

My dog Chilli. The way he sleeps cracks me up every time. The most inelegant position ever. I know its hot, but does he have to exaggerate how hot he's feeling. I'm also hot and I don't sleep like that - at least I hope not!



He's the latest addition to my 9-dog family. I came across him in the cane fields, about 6 months old, alone, thin and very frightened. Now he's a handsome chap, even if he carries a 50xcrossbreed pedigree and is such a soft and gentle animal.