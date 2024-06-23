Sign up
Photo 521
June Words # 23 - Puddle
It was an off-and-on rainy, hot and humid day today. I went out walking, in the meantime looking for a puddle on the side of the road, when there was a spell of dry weather.
23rd June 2024
23rd Jun 24
Karen
ace
@cocokinetic
Mauritius, 2024. Second year with 365.
1638
photos
87
followers
55
following
142% complete
Views
4
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
KinetiCola
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro Max
Taken
23rd June 2024 1:28pm
Tags
june24words
Mark St Clair
ace
Awesome reflection!!
June 23rd, 2024
