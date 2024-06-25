June Words #25 - Favourite Space

I have many spaces I love - but I have to say that my favourite space is home, windows and doors wide open, with my husband somewhere around, and my dogs snoozing somewhere around as well.



My husband and I don't have children, otherwise I'd more than likely have gotten used to and be delighted if they were around and about too.



But as it is, I always love coming home. The familar, the comfort and peace.



I had another go at icm - maybe if I keep trying, I’ll eventually get the hang of it.

