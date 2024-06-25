Sign up
Photo 523
June Words #25 - Favourite Space
I have many spaces I love - but I have to say that my favourite space is home, windows and doors wide open, with my husband somewhere around, and my dogs snoozing somewhere around as well.
My husband and I don't have children, otherwise I'd more than likely have gotten used to and be delighted if they were around and about too.
But as it is, I always love coming home. The familar, the comfort and peace.
I had another go at icm - maybe if I keep trying, I’ll eventually get the hang of it.
25th June 2024
25th Jun 24
Karen
ace
@cocokinetic
Mauritius, 2024. Second year with 365.
Tags
june24words
icm-3
