June Words #25 - Favourite Space by cocokinetic
I have many spaces I love - but I have to say that my favourite space is home, windows and doors wide open, with my husband somewhere around, and my dogs snoozing somewhere around as well.

My husband and I don't have children, otherwise I'd more than likely have gotten used to and be delighted if they were around and about too.

But as it is, I always love coming home. The familar, the comfort and peace.

I had another go at icm - maybe if I keep trying, I’ll eventually get the hang of it.
25th June 2024 25th Jun 24

Karen

@cocokinetic
Mauritius, 2024. Second year with 365.
