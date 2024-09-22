Sign up
Previous
Photo 631
Canna Lily
Just catching up uploading the last few days’ images. It’s been a hectic week.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Canna_indica
22nd September 2024
22nd Sep 24
1
1
Karen
ace
@cocokinetic
Mauritius, 2024, second year with 365.
1738
photos
89
followers
39
following
172% complete
624
625
626
627
628
629
630
631
Views
6
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
CocoKinetix
Camera
RICOH GR IIIx
Taken
22nd September 2024 8:35am
Beverley
ace
Sooo beautiful… fabulous photo.
September 27th, 2024
