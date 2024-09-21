Sign up
Previous
Photo 630
As Long As We’re Together …
… who cares about the weather.
The line from this wonderful older song came to mind.
Rain, by Bruce Ruffin
https://youtu.be/kPYSS8z1u2k
21st September 2024
21st Sep 24
Karen
