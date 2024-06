June Words #24 - Landscape

Landscapes are a bit rare when I’m dwarfed by super-high cane in the cane-fields at this time of the year, so I popped in at the cemetery at Cap Malheureux again, and looked seaward instead. There is a bit of land amongst all that water - there are islets and rocks and banks of fossilised coral!



Weird and highly unpredictable so-called winter weather. Hot, rain, sun, cloud, blue sky, cool, dark, glaring light - everything climatic happens in a jumbled chaotic style.