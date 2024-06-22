June Words #22 - Rocks

A capture of the coastline from the cemetery at Cap Malheureux.



Rocks and reefs scattered all over the place here; its a dangerous spot for kayaking, windsurfing and any small pleasure craft that veer to close to the coast. The yacht is in an ok place there, the vessel is just outside the reefs.



In my time here, I've heard of a fair amount of small sea-going craft that have crashed onto reefs like this, particularly during high tide, or if people are unfamiliar with the area, when those lines of rocks and reefs are hidden just below the surface. The sea depth can be very deceptive.