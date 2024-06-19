Previous
Poudre d’Or Chest Hospital by cocokinetic
Photo 565

Poudre d’Or Chest Hospital

A well-kept building dating back to 1864, this hospital still functions as a place to treat tuberculosis patients, as it has done since its inception. TB is not prolific here, but it does exist.
19th June 2024 19th Jun 24

Karen

ace
@cocokinetic
Mauritius, 2024. Second year with 365.
154% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise