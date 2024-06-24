Sign up
Previous
Photo 569
Puff Bobble
I called it that until I could discover the tree’s proper moniker which I believe is White Popinac, amongst several other names.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Leucaena_leucocephala
24th June 2024
24th Jun 24
2
1
Karen
ace
@cocokinetic
Mauritius, 2024. Second year with 365.
1642
photos
87
followers
55
following
155% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
CocoKinetix
Camera
NIKON D5500
Taken
24th June 2024 12:23pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Rob Z
ace
It's gorgeous - very similar to some of our wattles.
June 24th, 2024
Karen
ace
@robz
I think it could be the same tree... A quick quote from the wiki article:
'Common names include jumbay, pearl wattle (called so because of its yellowish white hue)'
June 24th, 2024
