Puff Bobble by cocokinetic
Photo 569

Puff Bobble

I called it that until I could discover the tree’s proper moniker which I believe is White Popinac, amongst several other names.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Leucaena_leucocephala
24th June 2024 24th Jun 24

Karen

Rob Z ace
It's gorgeous - very similar to some of our wattles.
June 24th, 2024  
Karen ace
@robz
I think it could be the same tree... A quick quote from the wiki article:

‘Common names include jumbay, pearl wattle (called so because of its yellowish white hue)’
June 24th, 2024  
