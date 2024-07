Log Lorry

Just a quick phone shot while I was driving. Actually, not driving … I was waiting for this truck driver to try and turn left, presumably a bit concerned (I would hope) that the supports on the sides of his lorry would give way if he took the corner too quickly.



The whole thing looked awfully flimsy to me; I was quite happy to leave this truck and its load of logs to its own devices when we parted ways further on down the road.