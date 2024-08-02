Sign up
Previous
Photo 938
Taos with an AI generated background
Taos is alway moving and I find difficult to take a good picture of him. I had finally this portrait captured with my phone but the background was busy and rather ugly. I tried to change it in Photoshop using the AI generative module.
One year ago:
Not what you think
Two years ago:
Shhhh, She Does Not Know It
2nd August 2024
2nd Aug 24
4
4
Corinne C
ace
@corinnec
For years I had a small red Canon Powershot. It was always in my purse and I was happily photographing my daughter throughout her childhood....
Photo Details
dog
summer
vermont
ai
taos
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
Nice blend of your dog and the ai background. He's cute!
August 3rd, 2024
Mags
ace
He's beautiful! He's got some feathers around his ears like Will. =)
August 3rd, 2024
LManning (Laura)
ace
He's a beautiful boy whatever the background.
August 3rd, 2024
Islandgirl
ace
Well done,the background is awesome!
August 3rd, 2024
