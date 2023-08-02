Not What You Think

Last night I dragged my husband in a small expedition. I didn't want to be around the pond by myself. I suffer from arkoudaphobia ☺️ - since we live in Vermont and bears are regularly visiting the village, wandering around the swimming pool and of course harvesting by the pond.

My goal was to photograph the reflection of the Sturgeon moon in the pond. Passed 9:45 pm I decided to go back home tired of fighting the mosquitos. Well, we decided to go back tonight hoping to see the bright blue moon, this time with protective gear. My husband is thrilled 😆