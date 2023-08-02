Previous
Not What You Think

Last night I dragged my husband in a small expedition. I didn't want to be around the pond by myself. I suffer from arkoudaphobia ☺️ - since we live in Vermont and bears are regularly visiting the village, wandering around the swimming pool and of course harvesting by the pond.
My goal was to photograph the reflection of the Sturgeon moon in the pond. Passed 9:45 pm I decided to go back home tired of fighting the mosquitos. Well, we decided to go back tonight hoping to see the bright blue moon, this time with protective gear. My husband is thrilled 😆
2nd August 2023

Photo Details

Diana ace
What an adventure, great that your hubby tagged along. You got some lovely reflections and colours.
August 2nd, 2023  
Paula Fontanini ace
Beautiful capture....better to be safe than sorry! NIce to know there's a name for it. I too am scared to death of meeting up with a bear while out in nature. I LOVE them from a distance, just don't want to be surprised by one.
August 2nd, 2023  
Leslie ace
mosquitos are the worst and they just love me ....
August 2nd, 2023  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Lovely reflections. It's good to have someone with you.
August 2nd, 2023  
Sand Lily ace
Beautiful.
August 2nd, 2023  
LManning (Laura) ace
This is a very pretty capture even without the moon.
August 2nd, 2023  
