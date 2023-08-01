Previous
Please, Leave Me Alone by corinnec
Please, Leave Me Alone

When I lack ideas, I turn to my pets for photos and Cassoulet is never thrilled about being a model.
Corinne C

Mags ace
Beautiful green eyes!
August 1st, 2023  
Corinne C ace
@marlboromaam In reality Cassoulet has golden eyes. The edit has transformed his eyes 😊
August 1st, 2023  
Ellen Bogenschutz ace
And yet such an attractive guy!
August 1st, 2023  
