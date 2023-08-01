Sign up
Previous
Photo 645
Please, Leave Me Alone
When I lack ideas, I turn to my pets for photos and Cassoulet is never thrilled about being a model.
1st August 2023
1st Aug 23
3
2
Corinne C
ace
@corinnec
I joined 365Project in October 2020 just in the middle of the Coronavirus pandemic. I’ve always liked photography, but it became a hobby only in...
Tags
b&w
,
cat
,
pet
,
summer
,
vermont
,
selective color
,
cassoulet
Mags
ace
Beautiful green eyes!
August 1st, 2023
Corinne C
ace
@marlboromaam
In reality Cassoulet has golden eyes. The edit has transformed his eyes 😊
August 1st, 2023
Ellen Bogenschutz
ace
And yet such an attractive guy!
August 1st, 2023
Leave a Comment
