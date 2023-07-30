Previous
Poisonous by corinnec
Poisonous

don't put it in your omelette!

They are small mushroom growing around our trees after the rain. I could not use my camera to take a pic from below. The result with my phone is not very good.
30th July 2023 30th Jul 23

Corinne C

@corinnec
I joined 365Project in October 2020 just in the middle of the Coronavirus pandemic. I’ve always liked photography, but it became a hobby only in...
Mags ace
It looks great to me! A lovely POV and capture.
July 30th, 2023  
Korcsog Károly ace
Fantastic shot!
July 30th, 2023  
