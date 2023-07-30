Sign up
Previous
Photo 644
Poisonous
don't put it in your omelette!
They are small mushroom growing around our trees after the rain. I could not use my camera to take a pic from below. The result with my phone is not very good.
30th July 2023
30th Jul 23
2
2
Corinne C
ace
@corinnec
I joined 365Project in October 2020 just in the middle of the Coronavirus pandemic. I’ve always liked photography, but it became a hobby only in...
828
photos
137
followers
217
following
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
Pot-Pourri
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro Max
Taken
4th July 2023 9:03am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
mushroom
,
summer
,
fungus
,
vermont
Mags
ace
It looks great to me! A lovely POV and capture.
July 30th, 2023
Korcsog Károly
ace
Fantastic shot!
July 30th, 2023
