Our Kitchen In a Door by corinnec
Our Kitchen In a Door

I just read that a lens does not perform well at its minimum or maximum setting. This image can attest to that, in addition of the impact of sky-high ISO. But I really liked the colorful reflection of my messy kitchen (I was cleaning it up :-)).
29th July 2023 29th Jul 23

Corinne C

@corinnec
Diana ace
Great reflections and colours. Fortunately one cannot recognise the mess ;-)
July 29th, 2023  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Lovely colors
July 29th, 2023  
