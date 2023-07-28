Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 642
To Only Travel In Your Dream
This amazing sculpture is now in front of our tiny train station in Rutland.
28th July 2023
28th Jul 23
4
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Corinne C
ace
@corinnec
I joined 365Project in October 2020 just in the middle of the Coronavirus pandemic. I’ve always liked photography, but it became a hobby only in...
824
photos
138
followers
218
following
175% complete
View this month »
635
636
637
638
639
640
641
642
Latest from all albums
638
100
639
640
46
641
47
642
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
4
Fav's
1
Album
Pot-Pourri
Camera
Canon EOS R6
Taken
26th July 2023 2:25pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
train
,
pop art
,
art
,
summer
,
sculpture
,
vermont
,
rutland
Lesley
ace
What an interesting vehicle. Nice capture
July 28th, 2023
Ellen Bogenschutz
ace
What great textures and colors
July 28th, 2023
Paula Fontanini
ace
What a cool sculpture. Makes me think of steampunk or a time machine.
July 28th, 2023
Bucktree
ace
There’s a whole lot going on in that sculpture.
July 28th, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close