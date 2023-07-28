Previous
To Only Travel In Your Dream by corinnec
To Only Travel In Your Dream

This amazing sculpture is now in front of our tiny train station in Rutland.
Lesley ace
What an interesting vehicle. Nice capture
July 28th, 2023  
Ellen Bogenschutz ace
What great textures and colors
July 28th, 2023  
Paula Fontanini ace
What a cool sculpture. Makes me think of steampunk or a time machine.
July 28th, 2023  
Bucktree ace
There’s a whole lot going on in that sculpture.
July 28th, 2023  
