Previous
Photo 641
Heat
Hot and humid summer in Vermont.
I wanted to have more grass in focus and less blur in the background but my attempts were not as good as I wanted.
27th July 2023
27th Jul 23
Corinne C
ace
@corinnec
I joined 365Project in October 2020 just in the middle of the Coronavirus pandemic. I’ve always liked photography, but it became a hobby only in...
Views
4
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
Pot-Pourri
Camera
Canon EOS R6
Taken
22nd July 2023 10:17am
Tags
grass
,
house
,
rural
,
summer
,
farm
,
vermont
Helene
ace
J'aime la composition. Joli Vermont
July 27th, 2023
