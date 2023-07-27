Previous
Heat by corinnec
Photo 641

Heat

Hot and humid summer in Vermont.
I wanted to have more grass in focus and less blur in the background but my attempts were not as good as I wanted.
27th July 2023 27th Jul 23

Corinne C

ace
@corinnec
I joined 365Project in October 2020 just in the middle of the Coronavirus pandemic. I’ve always liked photography, but it became a hobby only in...
175% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Helene ace
J'aime la composition. Joli Vermont
July 27th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise