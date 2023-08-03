Sign up
Photo 647
Waning Gibbous Phase
We did it!
We stayed by the pond around 10:30 pm and caught the moon!
3rd August 2023
3rd Aug 23
Corinne C
@corinnec
I joined 365Project in October 2020 just in the middle of the Coronavirus pandemic. I’ve always liked photography, but it became a hobby only in...
moon
summer
vermont
full moon
Wylie
well done, and a lovely shot.
August 3rd, 2023
Diana
Good for Corinne, a beautiful moon shot.
August 3rd, 2023
Mags
Beautiful capture!
August 3rd, 2023
