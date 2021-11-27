Previous
Light by countrylassie
Light

The weather has been awful here for 24 hours but the light was so beautiful on the fireplace.
Lesley Aldridge

ace
@countrylassie
I live in the beautiful Lake District so I thought the project would help to get me out more into the countryside. I love...
Lesley ace
That’s looks so cosy. It’s been horrid here too.
November 27th, 2021  
