Tractor Trundle by countrylassie
Photo 2875

Tractor Trundle

First of all I got the times wrong then I was too late to get a shot of the 40 tractors trundling by raising money for local charities. Looking down with the campsite in the background.
10th September 2023 10th Sep 23

Lesley Aldridge

