Photo 2937
Reflective
This is the reflection of the stained glass window panel that I made. The panel is hanging in the window opposite, I quite like how it's reflecting onto the hall wallpaper.
11th November 2023
11th Nov 23
1
0
Lesley Aldridge
ace
@countrylassie
I live in the beautiful Lake District so I thought the project would help to get me out more into the countryside. I love...
Photo Details
Tags
reflection
,
glass
,
art
,
stained
Granny7(Denise)
ace
I like the boldness of this
November 13th, 2023
