Previous
Next
Reflective by countrylassie
Photo 2937

Reflective

This is the reflection of the stained glass window panel that I made. The panel is hanging in the window opposite, I quite like how it's reflecting onto the hall wallpaper.
11th November 2023 11th Nov 23

Lesley Aldridge

ace
@countrylassie
I live in the beautiful Lake District so I thought the project would help to get me out more into the countryside. I love...
804% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Granny7(Denise) ace
I like the boldness of this
November 13th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise