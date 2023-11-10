Previous
Dancing to Dereliction by countrylassie
Photo 2937

Dancing to Dereliction

This was Whitehaven's venue for ' modern dancing ', it hosted Brenda Lee and Gene Vincent back in the 1960's, now crumbling into disrepair like a lot of the town.
10th November 2023 10th Nov 23

Lesley Aldridge

@countrylassie
