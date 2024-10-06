Sign up
Photo 3249
Whitehaven
The tower on the left was built in the 1700's as a lookout, no doubt for those pesky pirates! The rust coloured building is going to be a new hotel and water sports centre.
6th October 2024
6th Oct 24
0
1
Lesley Aldridge
ace
@countrylassie
I live in the beautiful Lake District so I thought the project would help to get me out more into the countryside. I love...
3655
photos
66
followers
108
following
892% complete
3252
3253
3254
3255
3256
3257
3258
3259
3253
3254
3255
3256
306
3257
3258
3259
Views
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX740 HS
Taken
6th October 2024 12:26pm
