Previous
Next
Whitehaven by countrylassie
Photo 3249

Whitehaven

The tower on the left was built in the 1700's as a lookout, no doubt for those pesky pirates! The rust coloured building is going to be a new hotel and water sports centre.
6th October 2024 6th Oct 24

Lesley Aldridge

ace
@countrylassie
I live in the beautiful Lake District so I thought the project would help to get me out more into the countryside. I love...
892% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise