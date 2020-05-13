Sign up
244 / 365
Success!
Thank you all for your suggestions, I bought an oven thermometer which shows that my oven is out by approximately 40c. With adjustment we can now have huge Yorkshire puddings!
13th May 2020
13th May 20
2
0
Lesley Aldridge
@countrylassie
Mark Prince
Thats a lot !!
May 14th, 2020
Sarah Bremner
Wow...awesome Yorkshire Pudding!!
May 14th, 2020
