277 / 365
On the Road
20th November 2022
20th Nov 22
Lesley Aldridge
ace
@countrylassie
I live in the beautiful Lake District so I thought the project would help to get me out more into the countryside. I love...
75% complete
270
271
272
273
274
275
276
277
276
2703
2704
2705
2706
2707
277
2708
Views
7
Album
A little extra
Camera
M2101K6G
Taken
20th November 2022 12:05pm
Tags
to
,
leading
,
lake
,
fell
,
district
,
ulpha
,
birker
