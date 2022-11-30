Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
279 / 365
Stunning Sunny Scree
The 'scree' on the opposite side of the lake is often described as oppressive or formidable. The scree and boulders tumble directly into the lake and makes for very uncomfortable walking.
30th November 2022
30th Nov 22
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Lesley Aldridge
ace
@countrylassie
I live in the beautiful Lake District so I thought the project would help to get me out more into the countryside. I love...
3083
photos
61
followers
104
following
76% complete
View this month »
272
273
274
275
276
277
278
279
Latest from all albums
2711
2712
2713
2714
2715
2716
279
2717
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
1
Album
A little extra
Camera
M2101K6G
Taken
30th November 2022 12:17pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
lake
,
district
,
boulders
,
wastwater
,
screes
Diana
ace
It sure a lovely scene, beautifully captured.
November 30th, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close