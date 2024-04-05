Previous
Bargin
Bargin

I bought these little narcisi from Asda they were £2 for a tray of six numerous bulbs.
5th April 2024

Lesley Aldridge

Photo Details

Beverley
Soooo pretty, lovely capture
April 7th, 2024  
