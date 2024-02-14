Sign up
291 / 365
Take me home...
Trips to the dentist are so worth it for views like this.
14th February 2024
14th Feb 24
2
1
Lesley Aldridge
ace
@countrylassie
I live in the beautiful Lake District so I thought the project would help to get me out more into the countryside. I love...
3407
photos
63
followers
102
following
79% complete
284
285
286
287
288
289
290
291
3021
3022
3023
3024
3025
3026
3027
291
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
A little extra
Camera
M2101K6G
Taken
14th February 2024 3:02pm
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
scenesoftheroad-64
Lesley
ace
Stunning - love it!
February 16th, 2024
Pat Knowles
ace
Three mountains in a row receding into the mist!
February 16th, 2024
