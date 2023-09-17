Previous
Sucking on Sedum by countrylassie
283 / 365

Sucking on Sedum

17th September 2023 17th Sep 23

Lesley Aldridge

ace
@countrylassie
I live in the beautiful Lake District so I thought the project would help to get me out more into the countryside. I love...
77% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Bill Davidson
Super close-up.
September 18th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise