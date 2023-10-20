Sign up
285 / 365
Stormy South Shields
Absolutely NOT my photo, Ian Sproat took it but I thought it too excellent not to be seen. Some parts of the UK under siege of water, fallen trees, no electricity due to Storm Babet.
20th October 2023
20th Oct 23
2
1
Lesley Aldridge
ace
@countrylassie
I live in the beautiful Lake District so I thought the project would help to get me out more into the countryside. I love...
3289
photos
60
followers
96
following
278
279
280
281
282
283
284
285
2911
2912
2913
2914
2915
88
285
2916
Tags
storm
,
south
,
ian
,
shields
,
babet
,
sproat
Ingrid
ace
Cool photo, but yikes... Hope everybody is ok
October 20th, 2023
George
ace
Powerful!
October 20th, 2023
