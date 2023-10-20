Previous
Stormy South Shields by countrylassie
285 / 365

Stormy South Shields

Absolutely NOT my photo, Ian Sproat took it but I thought it too excellent not to be seen. Some parts of the UK under siege of water, fallen trees, no electricity due to Storm Babet.
20th October 2023 20th Oct 23

Lesley Aldridge

Ingrid ace
Cool photo, but yikes... Hope everybody is ok
October 20th, 2023  
George ace
Powerful!
October 20th, 2023  
