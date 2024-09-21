Previous
Bridgewater Hall by countrylassie
90 / 365

Bridgewater Hall

The wonderful Bridgewater Hall in Manchester. We listened to The Planets by Gustav Holst performed by the BBC Philamonic Orchestra, it was a fantastic performance, very emotional.
21st September 2024 21st Sep 24

Lesley Aldridge

ace
@countrylassie
I live in the beautiful Lake District so I thought the project would help to get me out more into the countryside. I love...
24% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Carole G ace
I'm not a great fan of classical music, but the Planet Suite is one that I do enjoy. Any live music is wonderful, so I'm sure this would have been great
September 28th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise