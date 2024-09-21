Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
90 / 365
Bridgewater Hall
The wonderful Bridgewater Hall in Manchester. We listened to The Planets by Gustav Holst performed by the BBC Philamonic Orchestra, it was a fantastic performance, very emotional.
21st September 2024
21st Sep 24
1
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Lesley Aldridge
ace
@countrylassie
I live in the beautiful Lake District so I thought the project would help to get me out more into the countryside. I love...
3631
photos
66
followers
108
following
24% complete
View this month »
83
84
85
86
87
88
89
90
Latest from all albums
302
303
3233
3234
3235
3236
304
3237
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
And yet more
Camera
M2101K6G
Taken
21st September 2024 7:21pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Carole G
ace
I'm not a great fan of classical music, but the Planet Suite is one that I do enjoy. Any live music is wonderful, so I'm sure this would have been great
September 28th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close