Snooze time by craftymeg
Photo 530

Snooze time

Down at the park, my daughter sent me this lovely photo. The mama swan hd quite a brood!!
21st June 2023 21st Jun 23

Margaret Brown

@craftymeg
I have taken photos all my life and still strive for the perfect one so I guess I will just have to keep on snapping!....
Dawn
A tranquil photo of these birds enjoying the sun
June 21st, 2023  
Mags
Wow! That's quite a few babies. Nice capture by your daughter.
June 21st, 2023  
bkb in the city
Great capture
June 21st, 2023  
Suzie Townsend
Oh, my, it is like she is teaching them how to sit like a lady. Gorgeous!
June 21st, 2023  
