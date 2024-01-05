Desolation

This afternoon the seafront was so miserable after all the rain and bad weather. The sea was rough and very few folk were on the beach. Nobody seemed to be enjoying the day, we badly need a few hours of sunshine to cheer everyone up. It’s definitely a winters day with temps of 6c with the promise of a colder spell this next week into freezing temps. We have escaped all the really bad weather and the floods so should not complain when you see what some poor souls are fighting.

