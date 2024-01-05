Previous
Desolation by craftymeg
Desolation

This afternoon the seafront was so miserable after all the rain and bad weather. The sea was rough and very few folk were on the beach. Nobody seemed to be enjoying the day, we badly need a few hours of sunshine to cheer everyone up. It’s definitely a winters day with temps of 6c with the promise of a colder spell this next week into freezing temps. We have escaped all the really bad weather and the floods so should not complain when you see what some poor souls are fighting.
Michelle
Brrr makes me feel cold just looking at a beach in the UK!
January 5th, 2024  
Louise & Ken ace
What a perfect scene of note regarding the weather! It's always good to realize there are others far worse off than we are!
January 5th, 2024  
Joan Robillard ace
Fantastic capture
January 5th, 2024  
Suzanne ace
Great shot
January 5th, 2024  
