It’s all about family

And the end of my 365year, I start year 12 tomorrow. This year end it’s all about family, our children, grandchildren and us. It was our Golden Wedding at the end of last year a milestone celebrated with a dose of Covid for us both. We celebrated Christmas a bit worse for wear but thankfully with our jabs up to date we have no lingering effects.Sadly we lost our lovely cat Charlie and we are both still missing him after 17years of companionship he has left a very big hole after all these years.

See you tomorrow for another year!

Better on black



Thank you for all your lovely comments and favs all are appreciated and welcome