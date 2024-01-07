Previous
It’s all about family by craftymeg
It’s all about family

And the end of my 365year, I start year 12 tomorrow. This year end it’s all about family, our children, grandchildren and us. It was our Golden Wedding at the end of last year a milestone celebrated with a dose of Covid for us both. We celebrated Christmas a bit worse for wear but thankfully with our jabs up to date we have no lingering effects.Sadly we lost our lovely cat Charlie and we are both still missing him after 17years of companionship he has left a very big hole after all these years.
See you tomorrow for another year!
Thank you for all your lovely comments and favs all are appreciated and welcome
Margaret Brown

ace
@craftymeg
I have taken photos all my life and still strive for the perfect one so I guess I will just have to keep on snapping!....
Joan Robillard ace
Good creation
January 7th, 2024  
Fisher Family
A lovely globe containing so many memories. So much of importance in life is about family.

Ian
January 7th, 2024  
Mags ace
What a wonderful family ball! These are so fun.
January 7th, 2024  
Kathy ace
Happy Anniversary. A nice photo ball.
January 7th, 2024  
Rob Z ace
What a lovely way to combine so many family photos. Also, congrats on 11 years completed. :)
January 7th, 2024  
*lynn ace
so cool
January 7th, 2024  
Suzanne ace
Congratulations both on your completion of 11 years and on this wonderful photo creation
January 7th, 2024  
Beverley ace
Yes… it’s all about family.
This is an amazing creation… new to me
Congratulations on 365 - I look forward to your photos…
January 7th, 2024  
Dawn ace
Lovely and yes it’s all about family
January 7th, 2024  
