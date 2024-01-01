Sign up
Previous
Photo 724
Rough
Taken the other day the sea was so rough the last place to stand was the pier I would have thought!
Best on Black
HAPPY 2024 EVERYONE!
Thank you for all your lovely comments and favs all are appreciated and welcome.
1st January 2024
1st Jan 24
5
5
Margaret Brown
ace
@craftymeg
I have taken photos all my life and still strive for the perfect one so I guess I will just have to keep on snapping!....
4010
photos
163
followers
72
following
198% complete
View this month »
717
718
719
720
721
722
723
724
Photo Details
Views
13
Comments
5
Fav's
5
Album
YEAR 10 and YEAR 11
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
saltburn-pier-winter-rough-seas
Diana
ace
It does look awesome on black, amazing capture and scene.
January 1st, 2024
Dawn
ace
A cool shot of the sea
January 1st, 2024
Mags
ace
Amazing rough sea!
January 1st, 2024
Joan Robillard
ace
Amazing
January 1st, 2024
Michelle
Amazing capture, happy New Year!
January 1st, 2024
