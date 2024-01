Wintery moor

Yesterday over the moor was bleak misty wet and brown! The water ford at Hob Hole was fairly deep from all the rain we have had lately, it’s usually a dry road you drive over but the river was quite high making it’s way through the moor. It did have a very bleak feel but a beauty even for January.

Best on black



